SANADA Retains IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Ever since SANADA defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis, the question has been whether SANADA would have longevity as champion, or turn out to be a flash in the pan. At least so far, however, SANADA as World Champion seems to be here to stay.

The Just Five Guys member had his first successful title defense at Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka earlier this morning, defeating former Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Hiromu Takahashi in twenty and a half minutes. He was then attacked after the match by a returning Yota Tsuji, seemingly setting up Tsuji as SANADA's next challenger.