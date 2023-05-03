See Dave Bautista As Glossu Rabban In The Latest Dune: Part Two Trailer

It's a big year for Dave Bautista, starting this week with "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3" being released in theaters. But a potentially even bigger film for Bautista is just on the horizon in the form of "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to the hit 2021 film "Dune," in which Bautista starred as Glossu Rabban.

On Wednesday, fans got their first glimpse of the sequel, as the trailer for "Dune: Part 2" dropped just after noon. While not featured heavily, fans could catch a glimpse of Bautista as Rabban throughout the trailer, as well as new cast members such as Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Rabban's cousin.