Oney Lorcan, Sam Gradwell Praise JD McDonagh Following WWE Main Roster Call Up

JD McDonagh was one of the select "WWE NXT" talents who were called up to "Raw" in the 2023 draft. Following the news, McDonagh received praise on Twitter from two of his peers.

"NXT" producer Oney Lorcan tweeted, "In my opinion, one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE. Also, was one of the first people to get in the ring and train the day after he got drafted."

Former "NXT UK" star Sam Gradwell also praised McDonagh. He tweeted, "In NXT UK, JD McDonagh would finish his in-ring session, jump straight into a second one, stay behind to help anybody who wanted it, then hit a weights and cardio session with me at night. He also agented matches on the same shows that he was putting on [match of the year] candidates. A true bull."