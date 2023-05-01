Big Names In WWE Reportedly Didn't Know They'd Be Moved Until Friday's Draft

The WWE Draft is shaking things up on-screen and off-screen in WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that "some talents, including some big names" were not informed of which brand they'd be drafted to until it was announced on air during Friday's first edition of the draft. The report seemingly confirms a previous report that said that talent from "WWE NXT" were not told in advance that they would be drafted to the main roster. WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to the "SmackDown" brand, while NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was drafted to "Raw." Other NXT talents drafted were Zoey Stark and JD McDonagh, who were both announced for the "Raw" brand during the "SmackDown LowDown."

WWE is set to continue the draft tonight on "WWE Raw."