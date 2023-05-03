Big Swole Supports Trinity's Move To Impact Wrestling, Would Want To Go Herself

Big Swole said she was "to the moon" seeing Trinity Fatu make her debut in IMPACT Wrestling this past weekend.

The former AEW star made the comment about Fatu's recent debut during an interview with Steve Fall of the "Ten Count" podcast, saying it's the best promotion for Fatu to be in right now.

"I am to the moon with this because I have always been a fan of Trinity and I just think that her making this one is the best for her," Swole said about the former, longtime WWE star. "Because IMPACT has been killing it. Their women's division is amazing. They have Tasha (Steelz), Jordynne (Grace), Deonna (Purrazzo), they have some heavy hitters over there, Mickie (James). Like, I would want to go there."