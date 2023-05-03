NXT Viewership Drops Back Down To Typical Levels Coming Off WWE Draft

In theory, the interest in Tuesday's episode of "NXT" should have been above usual levels given the developmental brand's exposure during the draft episodes of "Raw" the previous night and "SmackDown" 96 hours earlier. In practice, it didn't work out that way, with the post-draft show, which closed with women's champion Indi Hartwell's farewell before heading to the main roster, drawing around where the show had settled of late outside of last week's Spring Breakin' show. According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the May 2 show averaged 568,000 viewers across its 125 minutes (down 12% from the previous week), approximately 183,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 22% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.14 rating in the key demo, which earned "NXT" 15th place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of cable originals for Tuesday.