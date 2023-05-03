Janai Kai Wants To Talk With AEW's Malaki Black About Kickboxing

Like many modern wrestlers, Janai Kai has incorporated mixed martial arts into her wrestling arsenal. Using Taekwondo, Muy Thai, and kickboxing, she has crafted a unique style that she utilizes in the squared circle. Although, despite having knowledgeable teachers, "The Kick Demon" wants to pick Malakai Black's brain at some point to bring her Dutch kickboxing skills to the next level.

Appearing on "Wilde On," Kai revealed that she did not consult Black during her time at AEW about the specific kickboxing discipline that they both practice. But she hopes to in the future since his style is what she's going for. Until then, she's been training with another specialist.

"I went over to Florida [to train with] Henry Hooft. He's a very popular kickboxing coach and he trains a lot of UFC fighters. He specifically trains in the Dutch kickboxing style... He's the one that really switched up my style. He saw that I was very Taekwondo based just because of my stance [and made some sight adjustments]. I really love the Dutch kickboxing style."