Janai Kai Elaborates On Her Experiences Working For Women's Wrestling Army And TJPW

While the independent wrestling scene is full of top prospects, someone who has been taking the world by storm lately is Janai Kai. Since making her debut in 2018, "The Kick Demon" has been bringing her intensity and lethal strikes to promotions around the country like Beyond, Warrior Wrestling, Reality of Wrestling, SHIMMER, and GCW. But following her appearances in Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling in 2021, Kai has taken her talents to a global audience by traveling to Japan for a tour with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan earlier this year.

Now, as she continues to grow as a performer, she reflects on the things she's learned along the way, starting with her time in Women's Wrestling Army. In a recent interview with WrestleZone, she discussed the knowledge acquired from the company's co-founder, Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

"It's been a great experience because Maria really focuses on each and every one of us," Kai said. "It's just great to have a role model and someone like Maria in charge because she's been through a lot and she's gone through basically almost every company. She's just been able to really teach us and guide us in the right direction. She knows what to do creative-wise to basically use each and every one of us. We're all different in our own way, but she already knows what she wants to do with us individually, which is awesome because when you go to other promotions, sometimes you don't know if you fit in or don't know if they really want to have me here again... We always have that in our minds, but Maria has been able to really work with us and make sure that she helps us grow in that sense. She really makes us feel welcome."