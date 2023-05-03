Diamond Dallas Page Compares Himself To Sami Zayn, Praises Triple H In WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer has known WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque for around 30 years, and according to Page, he's always seen something special in Levesque's grasp of the business.

"Me and Terry Taylor and Triple H went to a strip joint," Page began in an interview with Inside The Ropes recently, "[Triple H] had gone to the bathroom and I'll never forget it, Terry looked at me and said 'I like that kid. He's got your work ethic.' and I said 'Yeah, at his age.' I was 36, he was 22."

According to Page, he knew that Levesque would be a major player someday. "I was just waiting for when it happened and he actually got control."

Page says that since taking over WWE's creative direction last year, Levesque has proven Page's gut instincts right. "The TV and the Bloodline and the stories and Logan Paul," Page gushed, "this kid's got it at a different level because nobody can do what he's doing in the short amount of period of time." DDP says that Logan Paul, Triple H's first signing as Chief Content Officer, had no idea who Page was, which signaled to the former WCW Champion that Paul didn't watch WCW. Page also says Paul has a "natural gift," and that The Bloodline storyline is "must-see TV" every week.

"The stuff with Sami [Zayn]," Page explained, "very reminiscent of what I did with the NWO." Page famously lulled the popular heel faction into believing he was joining them, only to betray them at the last moment much to the delight of fans.

According to Page, Zayn has become one of the top babyfaces in the business, as he "can work his ass off, can talk his ass off, and the people care, like they really care about him." Page says that, unlike Paul, Zayn definitely knows who he is, as he thanked DDP for his practice of giving all the WWE Superstars free access to DDPYoga.