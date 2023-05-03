Damian Priest Promises Not To Go Easy On Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash

As WWE Backlash quickly approaches this Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, one of the most highly anticipated matches on the card is the street fight between The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and music artist Bad Bunny. During a recent appearance on "WWE's The Bump", Priest got candid about his intentions heading into the bout.

"Bad Bunny does everything for the fans, and that's cool for him and it works for him," Priest said. "The only issue is this is not a concert. This is a physical combat sport. This is what I do for a living, and I think he's confused."

Bad Bunny and Priest have a storied history between them, joining forces at WrestleMania 37 to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. However, the former tag team partners were pitted against one another after Bad Bunny became involved in the ongoing issues between Priest's Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"I'm going to treat him like he's a WWE Superstar," Priest said about Bad Bunny. "I'm going to beat him just like I would beat anybody else and in fact, I might give him a little extra just for the disrespect."

Priest also gave his thoughts on what he thought the fan reaction for himself and Bad Bunny would be, noting that while he thinks he will be booed by fans, he aims to use it as fuel for his match. He added that he feels as if the reaction from fans will be as one-sided as expected in favor of Bad Bunny.

