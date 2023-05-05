Damien Priest Is Already Looking Forward To Rhea Ripley's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

In February 2021, Triple H raised eyebrows when he proclaimed that Rhea Ripley would go down as the generation-defining wrestler of the modern era who is going to continuously main event WrestleMania. While his prophecy has yet to completely ring true, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day believes Ripley is already "the biggest star" in the promotion and that her popularity is only bound to grow.

Speaking on "The Bump" recently, Priest felt it was a "no brainer" that Ripley got drafted #1 overall during the recently-concluded WWE Draft.

"As expected, as she should be," Priest began. "Rhea is the No. 1 champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can't think of one woman in the history of this business, or in the planet right now, that can threaten her."

"Nobody can dominate her," Priest continued. "Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own — and she's just getting started, which is crazy. I hope I get to induct her into the Hall of Fame, or at least be a part of it."

Ripley, the reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion, could potentially swap titles with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who was incidentally sent to the blue brand during the WWE Draft. Ripley's fellow Judgment Day members, Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, were also drafted to the red brand.

While a potential title swap is on the cards, Ripley has some business to tend to in the meantime, as she will defend her championship against Zelina Vega at the Backlash show this weekend.