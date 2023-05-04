Charlotte Flair On Bad Bunny Working With WWE: 'He Wants To Be Good At What We Do'

Bad Bunny has continued to impress viewers, critics, and even the WWE roster, as he appears more and more inside the ring.

Speaking with Boardroom this week, 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair shared her thoughts about the rapper-turned-wrestler, saying he's dedicated and "wants to be good at what we do."

"You can tell he respects the business, he loves the business," Flair said. "He works really hard and I don't think he'd be where he is in his industry if he didn't have the ability to adapt. Our business is not easy, and you could tell how much he loves it and wants to be [here]. He wants to be good at what we do. It's very admirable."