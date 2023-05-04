WWE Performer Pat McAfee Announces The Birth Of His Daughter

Former WWE announcer and occasional wrestler Pat McAfee took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the birth of his first daughter. He stated, "Today's a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of. I can't wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes."

McAfee's wife Samantha announced in November that they had successfully conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) after hundreds of shots, a surgery, and countless blood tests. They began their challenging IVF journey last July after suffering two miscarriages that resulted in life-threatening complications for her.

After taking part in two "NXT" matches in 2020, McAfee joined WWE full-time in April 2021 to call "SmackDown" alongside Michael Cole. However, he's largely been away from WWE since September 2022 when he took an analyst job at ESPN for "College Gameday." Since then, he made a surprise one-night return at the Royal Rumble to call the premium live event alongside Cole and Corey Graves. The former NFL player then returned again during the first night of WrestleMania 39 to beat The Miz in an impromptu match that ran just under four minutes.