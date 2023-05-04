Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Brock Lesnar Will Squash Cody Rhodes At WWE Backlash

Freddie Prinze Jr. is the most excited for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash, however the former WWE writer doesn't think "The American Nightmare" will fare well against "The Beast Incarnate."

"I'm more excited to see this match than any of the other matches on the card," Prinze Jr. said on a recent "Wrestling With Freddie." "I love Cody Rhodes, my daughter loves Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar is freaking awesome, man. He's a unicorn. No one can do what he does... I want Cody to win, but now I'm all in on the 'hard times' story, and I think Brock's gonna kill him, and I think he's gonna kill him like he did John Cena at SummerSlam back in the day where it was a borderline squash match."

It was in 2014 when Lesnar dominated Cena in a 16-minute SummerSlam main event to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the time. But in the present, Lesnar recently turned heel again for a new program with Rhodes seeing as the two have never faced each other in the squared circle before.

Rhodes vs. Lesnar has been positioned to headline Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday, but it has not been confirmed that they will be the main event. Elsewhere on the card, Bad Bunny faces Damian Priest in a street fight, plus Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle will take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match.

