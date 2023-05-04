Arn Anderson Congratulates Mercedes Mone For Her Success Outside WWE

Arn Anderson is a member of the legendary Four Horsemen wrestling stable, and on the most recent edition of the "Arn" podcast, the veteran has shared that he approves of the "Four Horsewomen" nickname bestowed upon a group of influential performers in WWE. Anderson also stated that he's proud of Mercedes Mone for what she's been able to accomplish after walking out of the company last year.

"Congratulations to her," Anderson said. "I love to see any talent that I've been in the business with, or just seen from afar, do well outside of just the one WWE vacuum." From Anderson's perspective, venturing out on your own to new territory is always going to be difficult, but he believes Mone has made the most of her time so far, finding immediate success in NJPW as well as finding roles in Hollywood.

"They all came up, you know, kind of at the same time — the Four Horsewomen thing," Anderson said of the former Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the women all brought out the best in each other, but there's also a level of competitiveness when competing at that level that can bring out some animosity, even among close friends.

While Flair, Lynch, and Bayley remain in WWE, Mone is preparing to enter a tournament that will crown the first NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Prior to that, she held the IWGP Women's Championship for just over two months before a loss to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom on April 23.