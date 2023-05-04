Edge Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of His WWE TV Debut: 'What A Ride'

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the day he made his first appearance on WWE television. A tweet from the account "On This Day WWE" shared a vignette from Edge's arrival, which prompted the "Rated-R Superstar" to retweet it with the caption, "25 years ago today this kids' face first hit WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff."

25 years ago today this kids' face first hit @WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff pic.twitter.com/6tKcpnlUBo — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 4, 2023

After the vignette aired, Edge made his in-ring debut on "Raw" on June 16, 1998, in a count-out victory over Jose Estrada due to an injury. His pay-per-view debut then came later that year in the form of a mixed tag match at SummerSlam where he and Sable defeated Marc Mero and Jacqueline. From there, the accolades kept piling on.

Edge won his first Intercontinental Championship in 1999 — a title he would later hold four more times. He also became a 14-time tag team champion, with half of those reigns happening alongside Christian. In 2006, Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on John Cena to win his first WWE Championship. In the midst of his eleventh world title reign, Edge announced in 2011 that he was retiring due to a neck injury. He took his place in the WWE Hall of Fame the following year, but his story wasn't over.

Nine years after retiring, Edge made a shocking return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. His latest run has afforded him another WrestleMania main event match, plus several first-time clashes against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor. The 49-year-old has teased possibly retiring again later this year, but regardless of the timeline, he wants his last match to take place in Canada.