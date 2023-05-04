Jim Ross Provides Jerry Lawler Health Update, Says He Had A Procedure Recently

Jerry Lawler was hospitalized following a stroke earlier this year, but "The King" was expected to recover from the setback at the time. However, the legendary WWE announcer was set to undergo treatment as part of his recovery process, according to Jim Ross on the latest episode of "Grillin' JR."

As of this writing, the date of Lawler's procedure remains unknown. Given that the podcast was probably pre-recorded, it's possible that he's had it already. However, Ross revealed that it should help with his recent health issues, and sent his well wishes to his former colleague. "I'm anxious to see what the results are going to be, to help his old brain and get over the stroke that he had. So I'm pulling for him — I know we all are."

Ross also said that Lawler felt good heading into the procedure. "The King" believes that it's the right decision for his health, and he wasn't worried about it being too much for him. "He feels like that procedure is something he can handle and will help him more."