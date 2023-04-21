Health Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler Following Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a stroke back in February, with his situation at the time being reported as quite serious. However, Lawler has made notable strides in the months since, appearing from his home earlier this month to induct Andy Kaufman into the Hall of Fame ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39. According to a new report from Mike Johnson on PWI Elite, Lawler has continued making positive steps in his recovery process.

Though the former "WWE Raw" commentator has had to cancel an appearance at next week's Chiller Theater convention, set to take place in New Jersey, Lawler is still planning on attending the Gathering IV convention this August in Charlotte, North Carolina. As of now, Gathering IV is scheduled to be Lawler's first in-person public appearance since his stroke. The event will reportedly include opportunities for fans to take pictures with Lawler, as well as his old AWA and Memphis territory rivals Austin Idol and Tommy Rich.

Idol and Rich can be counted among Lawler's greatest enemies throughout his storied career. Lawler had multiple feuds with Idol over the years, including a moment remembered as one of the greatest heel turns of all time, with Idol betraying his tag team partner in early 1987. As for Rich, his matches with Lawler stretch all the way back to 1976, when the two clashed for the NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship. Their career-long rivalry lasted well into the 1990s, and the two even found themselves on opposite sides of the squared circle as recently as 2020, during Lawler's 50th-anniversary celebration.