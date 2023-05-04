Cody Rhodes Being Promoted For Friday's WWE SmackDown In Puerto Rico

WWE announced on Twitter that "WWE Raw" Superstar Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of "WWE SmackDown" ahead of Saturday's Premium Live Event, Backlash.

Rhodes' has a match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash. The two have been feuding since the May 3 episode of "Raw," when Lesnar turned on Rhodes before their tag team match.

Also, for the May 5 episode of "SmackDown," Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing Karrion Kross, while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be facing The Viking Raiders. Bad Bunny is also scheduled to be at tomorrow's "SmackDown." As noted, Bad Bunny will be hosting Backlash and also is set to face Judgment Day's Damien Priest in a Street Fight match.