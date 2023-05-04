Diamante And Kiera Hogan Gave Each Other The Confidence To Come Out As A Couple

Diamante was the latest guest on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. The AEW star spoke about her relationship with her girlfriend: AEW star and former two-time Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan. During the podcast, Diamante revealed how they both gave each other confidence to come out as a couple.

"Kiera actually gave me a lot of that confidence," said Diamante. "I think we gave each other the confidence that we didn't have to be out and just ourselves with our relationship. It was very different for me, like I said, I was used to being just to myself. Getting with her and seeing how happy I was, I was like this doesn't deserve to be hidden or kept behind closed doors. This deserves for people to see it and maybe be inspired."

Diamante also noted how it was crazy that when Hogan announced their relationship via Twitter back in July 2019, it "broke the internet" due to the number of articles written on it.

