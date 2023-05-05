WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee's Cause Of Death Ruled Suicide By Medical Examiner

Former "WWE Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee's cause of death has been confirmed. According to information obtained by TMZ Sports, her autopsy revealed that she died by suicide last October. She was aged 30.

Per the report, Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office documents noted that Lee overdosed on pills and alcohol. Officials said that she also left behind "letters of intent at the scene," indicating that she was going to take her own life. Examiners also found abrasions and bruises on Lee's head and body at the time, which could have been caused by her falling down and injuring herself while she was intoxicated.

Lee was married to the wrestler Westin Blake, with whom she had three children. Blake paid tribute to Lee following her death, describing her as a great mother, friend, and wife. The wrestling world also united to pay their respects to Lee after the news came to light, with WWE Superstar Bayley honoring her at Extreme Rules. WWE released a statement on Twitter as well, declaring that the company was heartbroken about the news while describing her as an inspirational figure in the sports entertainment world.

Lee is arguably best remembered for her time on "Tough Enough" in 2015, which she co-won with Josh Bredi. This led to her signing a WWE development contract and competing on the "NXT" brand toward the end of 2015 and into the following year. Her time in WWE was short-lived, however, as she was released in 2016.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.