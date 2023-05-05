WWE SmackDown Preview (5/5): Cody Rhodes & Bad Bunny To Appear, Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Karrion Kross, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will air from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time ever. The blue brand show takes place just 24 hours before the Backlash premium live event, which will be emanating from the same city. This Saturday night, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is set to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Bunny will be in attendance this evening and could come face-to-face with Priest before tomorrow night's clash. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to be on "SmackDown" ahead of his first-time clash with Brock Lesnar at Backlash. "The American Nightmare" heads to Puerto Rico for the first time since 2015, where he was defeated by Neville (now PAC in All Elite Wrestling) while performing as Stardust at a WWE house show.

This evening's in-ring action will see Karrion Kross take on Shinsuke Nakamura. Kross targeted the 2018 men's Royal Rumble winner after Scarlett pulled out a Nakamura tarot card following the Japanese wrestler's victory over Madcap Moss on the April 14 episode of "SmackDown." Kross vowed to take away Nakamura's honor the following week before attacking the former WWE Intercontinental Champion after he was drafted to "Raw" during the 2023 WWE Draft.

A tag team match between The Viking Raiders and The O.C. is also penciled in for tonight's broadcast. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin brawled with Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla last Friday night, which saw AJ Styles' group come out on top.

Make sure to check out Wrestling Inc. on Saturday for live coverage of "WWE Backlash," as well as all the latest news leading into the event.