Bad Bunny To Appear Live On Next Friday's WWE Smackdown In Puerto Rico

WWE Backlash is slated for San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6, where Bad Bunny will be facing Damian Priest in a street fight in front of their home crowd. But before that happens, it was announced Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" that Bad Bunny will be present the night before Backlash in front of a sold-out crowd in Puerto Rico as well. This past Monday night on "Raw," Bad Bunny made his presence felt by attacking Priest with a kendo stick. After Priest fled through the crowd and up the ramp, Bad Bunny grabbed a microphone to lay down a challenge.

"Hey Damian, I don't know if you know, but I'm not hosting Backlash anymore," Bad Bunny said. "Now, I'm going to Puerto Rico to kick your ass."

Of course, things weren't always this way between the two. In fact, they've been friends and even tag team partners in the very recent past, but after tagging with Priest in his first-ever WWE match at WrestleMania 37, things rapidly turned sour between them over recent weeks. On the "Raw" after WrestleMania, Priest and The Judgment Day put the recording artist through the announcers' table following an altercation with Dominik Mysterio. It didn't help his case that two nights prior at WrestleMania 39, Bad Bunny got involved in the closing moments of Dom's match against his father Rey Mysterio, preventing him from striking Rey with a steel chain. Besides his tag team match in 2021, Bad Bunny also made an appearance in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, ultimately receiving an F5 from Brock Lesnar for his troubles.