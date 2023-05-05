WWE HOFer Dave Bautista Bids Farewell To Drax The Destroyer As Guardians 3 Premieres

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3" has officially hit theaters as the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, and WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista is bidding farewell to the Drax the Destroyer character he has portrayed for nearly a decade. Batista tweeted a video of himself in full makeup while dancing to "I Say A Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin. He captioned the tweet with, "Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it's been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax."