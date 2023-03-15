Backstage News On Dave Bautista's WWE Hall Of Fame Status, More HOF Details

As we rapidly approach the final destination on the Road to Wrestlemania, the inductees to the WWE Hall of Fame are finally being announced. As revealed on last week's "Smackdown" (before being rudely interrupted by The Judgment Day), legendary luchador Rey Mysterio will headline the Class of 2023. "The Nature Boy" Rick Flair shared that recently retired Japanese icon The Great Muta would be the next recipient of this honor. And according to PWInsider, there are three more names to be officially unveiled including rumored inductee Stacy Keibler. However, no tag teams will apparently be inducted this year.

But when it comes to multi-time world champion and movie star Dave Bautista, who was meant to be inducted already but wasn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn't look like he will be included in that remaining number. Unfortunately, this year's ceremony won't fit into Bautista's schedule. According to the report, the actor known for his roles in "Dune," "Glass Onion," and the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will still be in South Africa filming his latest project "My Spy" during Wrestlemania week.

Originally, Batista was supposed to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside The British Bulldog, The Bella Twins, John Bradshaw Layfield, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, and the nWo. Due to the cancellation of the ceremony that year, the crop of legends was inducted with the Class of 2021 the following year, but "The Animal" was not among them to receive the honor, due to his busy schedule. Presumably, WWE wants to wait until he can be inducted in person. Although with his stock rising in Hollywood lately, who knows when the stars and his schedule will align for Drax the Destroyer to return to the WWE Universe?