Bad Bunny And Damian Priest Get Physical At WWE Backlash Press Conference

WWE held a Backlash press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday ahead of this weekend's events. Several WWE stars made appearances, but the last segment featuring Bad Bunny and Damian Priest ended in physicality. Bad Bunny was the first of the two to appear as he addressed the raucous crowd, but then Priest interrupted and noted that this is a press conference and that they need to speak to each other's faces. After more words were shared, the two came face-to-face. Bad Bunny slapped Priest, prompting Triple H to hold Priest back as he ripped off his shirt and tossed a chair across the stage.

Bad Bunny and Priest are set to clash in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash on Saturday. Their history in WWE dates back to 2021 when they started as tag team partners in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison. At WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay, Priest and Bunny were able to defeat their rivals in a match that featured Bunny hitting an impressive Canadian Destroyer on Morrison outside the ring.

Bunny returned to WWE at WrestleMania 39 last month as a special guest commentator for Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. After interfering in the match to help Rey score the win, the Grammy-award winning artist immediately found himself feuding with The Judgment Day on the following episode of "Raw." In addition to facing off against Priest, Bunny is advertised as the host of WWE's first event in Puerto Rico since 2005.

