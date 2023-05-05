Homicide On Cody Rhodes Vs Brock Lesnar At WWE Backlash: 'Cody Could Handle Anybody'

Cody Rhodes has what it takes to win against any pro wrestler out there, according to one former ROH World Champion. Previewing one of the most anticipated matches at this weekend's WWE Backlash, indie legend Homicide told 1Wrestling.com that he believes Rhodes can win the grudge match.

"I think Cody could handle anybody," Homicide said. "He's a Rhodes. Look at Dusty and his past. The Rhodes name, something about the name. He's a Rhodes."

On Saturday night, Rhodes is looking to not only avenge a shocking beatdown at the hands of Lesnar last month, but also to prove himself capable of hanging with WWE's top stars after losing his championship match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Make sure to check out Wrestling Inc. on Saturday for live coverage of "WWE Backlash," as well as all the latest news leading into the event.