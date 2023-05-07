AEW's Shawn Spears Says He'll Never Have A Five-Star Match, Doesn't Think They Exist

It seems as though star ratings are the rage these days, not just in wrestlers attempting to get them, but on whether or not star ratings actually matter. Everyone from New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay to AEW's Jeff Jarrett has weighed in on the matter, so it's as good a time as any for Jarrett's co-worker, Shawn Spears, to give his opinion. In an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Spears revealed that he is skeptical of the existence of five-star matches, or even matches that could be rated above that level. However, Spears doesn't feel that way because he has disdain towards star ratings, but rather because he feels that every match, no matter how good, can't be perfect, as there's always something to improve on.

"I'll never have a five-star match, in my opinion, or seven stars, or whatever the ranking is nowadays," Spears said. "In my opinion, never. Never will I ever. A lot of people watching this will say, 'Oh yeah, of course, you won't.' No, I don't, because I don't believe it exists. Because there's always something to improve on, somewhere."

"I learned that back in my 'NXT' days under Shawn Michaels in his class. He doesn't watch a lot of his matches back. And I'm like, 'Come on.' He's like, 'No, no, no.' If he feels good about it, he lets it go. So I kind of understand that mindset a little bit. If I feel good about it, I let it go. But I'll never have a five-star classic, because I'll always find something that I could've done better."

