Jeff Jarrett Gives His Candid Thoughts On 'Star Ratings'

Star ratings are a popular talking point in wrestling, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer being their most well-known proponent. This has become a controversial topic in the sense that star ratings of a match are subjective, leading some to disagree with Meltzer's specific opinion. "I often viewed through my entire career, if I get a high star rating ... I almost look at that as a negative because "Then it's viewed as much more of a performance as opposed to capturing emotion," WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett said on "My World with Jeff Jarrett." "Ric Flair's Last Match was probably what, a negative seven stars? Out of respect for Ric, he didn't rate it, which, applause, I'm happy."

Jarrett compared star ratings to that of a chant from a live audience. "It's almost the same, when you're getting heat and you hear the chant, 'This is awesome,'" Jarrett said. "That immediately tells me that the fanbase, the audience live is viewing this as, 'Oh wow, aren't those boys having fun out there. This is an awesome little display of get-togetherness."

The WWE HOFer and Jay Lethal took on, and were defeated by Flair and Andrade El Idolo on July 31 as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match show and of the 11 matches, counting those on the pre-show, Meltzer rated them all minus the tag team main event. Over his 30-plus year career, Jarrett's highest rated matches from Meltzer were vs. Shawn Michaels at WWF In Your House 2 in 1995 and against Kurt Angle at TNA Genesis 2009 in a No Disqualification match, both matches being rated 4 and a half stars each.

