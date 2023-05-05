Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy Among Cameos During The Firm Deletion On AEW Rampage

For months, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy had been trapped in a contract dispute with The Firm. But on Friday night's "AEW Rampage" during their Firm Deletion Match, Hardy got help from just about everyone at the compound en route to pinning Ethan Page.

While being distracted by Reby Hardy (formerly TNA's Reby Sky) and Gothic Baby, it all started when Señor Benjamin appeared behind Stokely Hathaway and tased him. It didn't stop there for Hathaway, however, as Reby hit him with a Twist of Fate back in the ring before Maxel Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb from the middle rope.

The match ended with Matt declaring to Page "Under different circumstances, we could've been great friends!" before deleting him with a Twist of Fate of his own.