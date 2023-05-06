Mick Foley's Dream Matches Include Bray Wyatt Vs. Mankind And Cinematic Triple Threat

The Battle of the Mandible Claw sounds intriguing to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. While answering a bunch of fan questions on his "Foley Is Pod" podcast recently, Foley was asked which of his three characters — Mankind, Cactus Jack or Dude Love — would be best suited for a match against Bray Wyatt. Foley explained why he'd go with his masked persona.

"If I was wrestling Bray Wyatt, it would have to be Mankind," Foley responded. "It would have a feeling of a monster movie, and maybe we can take some creative liberties as far as the indestructible aspect goes. I think we would have pushed each other to do really great promos, and we would have paid it off in the ring."

Foley's influence on Wyatt's career is well-documented. As revealed by Foley himself, Wyatt was paying homage to the "Hardcore Legend" by using a rocking chair during his Wyatt Family promos. Foley had similarly used a rocking chair during his feud against Randy Orton in 2004.

"When I finally got to see this guy [on WWE NXT], I was blown away," Foley admitted. "I felt awful for him when people chanted Husky Harris, which seems like a dirty thing to do to a hardworking guy who's trying to do something fun and original. Thankfully, they got over that soon, but it was unfortunate that he was treated that way."

With his former colleagues Trish Stratus and Edge unretiring and having career resurgences, Foley was asked if he had a specific opponent or match in mind for one final WWE rodeo.

"A cinematic fatal four-way — Foley vs. Cactus vs. Dude Love vs. Mankind," Foley responded. "We could make that happen, right?"

In conclusion, Foley named Wyatt, Jon Moxley, Ricochet and Seth Rollins as current wrestlers he would have loved to wrestle in his prime.