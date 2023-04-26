Trish Stratus Wants 'More Trish Stratus' In Today's WWE, Claims She's Still Champion
Trish Stratus has not held back in her critique of modern-day women's wrestling recently, questioning the killer instinct and intangibles possessed by her younger peers. Stratus has only turned up the volume since her on-screen heel turn, going as far as to suggest that she was the first wrestler who made fans "give a crap about the women's division" during her peak run in the mid-2000s.
In a recent interview with the "After The Bell" podcast, Stratus was asked if there's something specific she'd like to see more of in today's WWE product.
"I'd like to see more Trish Stratus," Stratus responded, implying that the women's division could use more sex appeal and showmanship. "Every time I come back, there are a few boxes I want to check. Is it interesting? Will it be intriguing to the fans? Will it do something for future generations? Will I be challenged as a performer or entertainer? Also, since I have been doing this for over 23 years, can I still do this?"
To Stratus' surprise, all her questions were answered at WrestleMania 39, where she admittedly felt "at home again" and gained a sense of reassurance that she could perform as a full-time wrestler and not just a nostalgia act, something she made clear in her promo on "WWE Raw" earlier this week.
'I Like Shiny Things'
Addressing the aforementioned promo, Stratus said she intended to shatter a few more gender barriers.
"Forget about males or females, we're just superstars on the show," Stratus stressed. "We started to establish that, but there are still signs of 'oh that's a girl's match or whatever.' I want to erase that. I want you to remember me as the greatest superstar in the history of WWE. Period."
With Stratus embroiled in a rivalry with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, will fans ever get to see her pursue the women's titles held by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley?
"I mean, I like shiny things," Stratus responded. "Nowadays, they have the luxury of competing for how many titles? I'm just going to throw this out there — I'm not a numbers person but my retirement match [in September 2006] was me retiring as champion. So, am I technically still the champion? I might be approaching 6,000 days now."
Stratus was referring to her original retirement match against Lita at the 2006 Unforgiven pay-per-view, where Stratus won her seventh and final Women's Championship in front of her hometown fans in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The title was vacated soon after as Stratus retired from full-time in-ring competition.