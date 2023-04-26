Trish Stratus Wants 'More Trish Stratus' In Today's WWE, Claims She's Still Champion

Trish Stratus has not held back in her critique of modern-day women's wrestling recently, questioning the killer instinct and intangibles possessed by her younger peers. Stratus has only turned up the volume since her on-screen heel turn, going as far as to suggest that she was the first wrestler who made fans "give a crap about the women's division" during her peak run in the mid-2000s.

In a recent interview with the "After The Bell" podcast, Stratus was asked if there's something specific she'd like to see more of in today's WWE product.

"I'd like to see more Trish Stratus," Stratus responded, implying that the women's division could use more sex appeal and showmanship. "Every time I come back, there are a few boxes I want to check. Is it interesting? Will it be intriguing to the fans? Will it do something for future generations? Will I be challenged as a performer or entertainer? Also, since I have been doing this for over 23 years, can I still do this?"

To Stratus' surprise, all her questions were answered at WrestleMania 39, where she admittedly felt "at home again" and gained a sense of reassurance that she could perform as a full-time wrestler and not just a nostalgia act, something she made clear in her promo on "WWE Raw" earlier this week.