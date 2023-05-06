WWE Backlash 2023 Preview (5/6): Full Card Of Tonight's Premium Live Event

Tonight's premium live event, WWE Backlash 2023, emanates from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the first WWE PLE to take place there since 2005. The full card for Backlash features a number of exciting matches, notably Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Things have been brewing between the rapper and the Judgment Day member since Bunny stopped Dominik Mysterio from using a steel chair in his match against his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Another bout sees Judgment Day enforcer and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley put her title on the line against Rey Mysterio protege Zelina Vega, herself a member of Rey's recently relaunched Latino World Order. In tag team action, Matt Riddle joins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their feud against the Usos and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline, while United States Champion Austin Theory takes on Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match for the belt, and "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair defends against IYO SKY. Finally, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to take on the "Nigerian Giant," Omos.

Your main event for the evening sees "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes do battle with "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, following Lesnar's prolonged destruction of Rhodes the night after WrestleMania 39.

Make sure to check out Wrestling Inc. tonight for live coverage of WWE Backlash, as well as all the latest news leading into the event.