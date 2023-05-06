See Steve Austin Work A Fast-Food Drive-Thru In Stone Cold Takes On America Clip

When you go to a fast food restaurant, the last thing you expect to see is a WWE Hall of Famer. However, that is exactly what patrons of a certain fast food establishment were met with when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin worked a drive-thru as a part of his new A&E show "Stone Cold Takes On America." The sneak-peek for the upcoming episode features Austin bantering with surprised customers as they order food from the Attitude Era legend.

According to Forbes, Austin worked a shift at a Burger Me restaurant in Reno, Nevada, with filming took place earlier this year. The full episode, which is the second of the new series, will air on May 7 at 10 pm EST on A&E.