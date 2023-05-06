Match Order For 2023 WWE Backlash PLE

With WWE's next Premium Live Event, Backlash, only minutes away, "Fightful Select" has shared the match order of the event. According to the report, the main event will be Cody Rhodes vs. Lesnar. As noted, according to the latest betting odds from BetOnline, Rhodes will come out of the match as the clear winner. The two have been feuding since the April 3 episode of "Raw," when Lesnar turned on Rhodes before their tag team match against The Bloodline.

The first match to kick off Backlash is the "Raw" Women's Championship match where Bianca Belair will defend her IYO Sky, and the odds are in Belair's favor. The second match will see Seth Rollins face Omos, while in the third match, Austin Theory will be defending his United States Championship against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. The betting odds have Theory retaining the title as he did last month at WrestleMania 39 against John Cena.

The fourth match will feature Rhea Ripley defending her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Zelina Vega, which according to the betting odds, Ripley will be retaining her title. The fifth match is the San Juan Street Fight between musician and Backlash host Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

The sixth and last match before the main event will be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle facing off against The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Make sure to check out Wrestling Inc. on Saturday for live coverage of "WWE Backlash," as well as all the latest news leading into the event.