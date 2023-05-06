San Juan Crowd Chants 'We Want Roman' During Six-Man Tag Team Match At WWE Backlash

During tonight's WWE Premium Live Event, Backlash, the San Juan crowd made it clear that they wanted to see absentee Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During the six-man tag team match between The Usos and Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, alongisde Matt Riddle, the crowd could audibly be heard chanting, "We want Roman."

Even without their Tribal Chief, The Usos and Solo Sikoa won their match, though there were a few issues between the brothers.

While Reigns wasn't on tonight's card, it was announced that will be returning on next Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Reigns last stepped into the ring in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, where he retained his title against Cody Rhodes.