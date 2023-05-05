WWE Announces When Roman Reigns Will Return To TV

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to WWE TV next week, on the May 12 episode of "SmackDown." The appearance will mark Reigns' first appearance since the night after his polarizing victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Next week's "SmackDown" will also mark the first episode with the newly drafted rosters in place, including Reigns who is now exclusive to the "SmackDown" brand. WWE has started advertising Reigns as part of the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. Given his possible appearance at the upcoming PLE, it could be that the next challenger for Reigns' title could emerge next Friday.