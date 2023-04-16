Brock Lesnar To Answer Cody Rhodes' Challenge On WWE Raw

Luck has not been on the side of Cody Rhodes lately. Following his devastating loss the Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, "The American Nightmare" insisted "The Tribal Chief" lace his boots up for a rematch on the "WWE RAW" after WrestleMania. Since Reigns' advocate Paul Heyman declined the offer, Rhodes proposed some tag team action instead, prompting Brock Lesnar to step up as his partner. Unfortunately for Rhodes, that contest would never even begin, as Lesnar unleashed a vicious assault on him right after the pre-match introductions.

After Lesnar's shocking attack on him, Rhodes sought redemption. So, last week, he issued a challenge to "The Beast Incarnate" — a one-on-one battle at Backlash next month. While the wrestling world waits to hear Lesnar's response, WWE has confirmed that he will return to television tomorrow night to give his answer. "Should @BrockLesnar accept @CodyRhodes' challenge for a match at #WWEBacklash? Find out what The Beast will have to say tomorrow night on #WWERaw!" WWE tweeted.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for Backlash, so should Lesnar accept Rhodes' challenge, it will mark the PLE's first official match on the card. This year's Backlash (previously called WrestleMania Backlash) will emanate from San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on May 6. Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny will host the event.

While Backlash inches closer, so does the WWE Draft. Last Friday, WWE revealed that their 2023 draft will start on the April 28 edition of "SmackDown," and finish up three days later on Monday, May 1 — which also serves as the final "Raw" before Backlash.