Cody Rhodes Mentions Rubber Chicken, Challenges Brock Lesnar To Match At WWE Backlash

If we learned one thing during the April 10 episode of "WWE Raw," it's that "The American Nightmare" is afraid of nobody. We also learned that he doesn't mind poking fun at himself from time to time either. Following last week's brutal attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes delivered on his promise to address his future in front of the WWE Universe. By the end of that address, he issued a challenge to "The Beast Incarnate."

He spent the majority of the promo fully taking the blame for his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, saying that he didn't calculate for all of the variables when he was unable to finish his story inside of SoFi Stadium. Then he took a little jab at his own expense, asking, "You wanna know what's more embarrassing than laying there surrounded by 80,000 people with a rubber chicken a foot away from your head and not the two titles that you came to get?"