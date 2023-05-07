San Juan Gives Brock Lesnar A Standing Ovation After His Loss At WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash concluded with Cody Rhodes working his way out of the Kimura Lock to pin Brock Lesnar in order to "steal" the victory. The show went off the air with Rhodes retreating and holding his arm, while a bloody Lesnar was left in the ring in shock. But after WWE's cameras stopped rolling, Lesnar received a standing ovation from the crowd in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In a new video posted to YouTube by WrestlingNewsCo, Lesnar stood in the ring for a few minutes and soaked up cheers and "Suplex City" chants despite his loss and recent heel turn. "The Beast" then got pumped up and jumped around in the ring for a moment. He then exited and slowly walked to the back while the crowd watched on.

The post-match reaction wasn't a total surprise as "The Beast" was also met with a huge pop when he made his entrance for the main event. Lesnar only recently turned heel (officially) by turning on and attacking Rhodes on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 39. Over the last year, Lesnar more or less was a babyface in matches against Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and, most recently, against Omos in Hollywood.

Backlash marked WWE's first premium live event in Puerto Rico since 2005. Likewise, it appears to have been Lesnar's first time ever competing in the territory. The same could be said for Zelina Vega, who came up short in a "SmackDown" Women's Championship match earlier in the night. Meanwhile, Damian Priest took part in a WWE house show at the same arena in December 2021.