Rey Fenix Vs. Claudio Castagnoli Double Jeopardy Match Added To 5/10 AEW Dynamite

With AEW Double Or Nothing just a few weeks away, Tony Khan looks to fill the lead-up to the event with some big matches with even bigger stakes. It appears that he has now "cracked the code" and penciled in an intriguing stipulation for two champions of AEW's sibling promotion, Ring of Honor. Khan has officially pieced together a Double Jeopardy match that will pit the ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli against ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Detroit, Michigan.

Per Double Jeopardy match rules, the winner will receive a future title shot at the opponent's championship. So, if Castagnoli wins, he and a partner of his choosing will vie for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. If Fenix wins, he will challenge Castagnoli one-on-one for the ROH World Championship. The date for the subsequent title opportunity has yet to be announced.

May 10 will also mark the first-ever singles meeting between Fenix and Castagnoli, as their previous interactions occurred in multi-man matches. As these two look to familiarize themselves with one another, some old and new foes will face each other elsewhere on "Dynamite." Two former AEW World Champions, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, will step inside a steel cage, while budding rivals Anna Jay A.S. and Julia Hart will collide in a No Holds Barred match. Hart's House of Black stablemates (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Bandido on "Dynamite" as well.