House Of Black Set To Defend AEW Trios Titles On Next Wednesday's Dynamite

The May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan is shaping up to be a big one. During Friday night's "Rampage," it was announced that House of Black will be defending their AEW World Trios Championships against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Bandido, with AEW President Tony Khan also confirming the full card for the show. House of Black defeated The Elite at Revolution on March 5 to become World Trios Champions for the first time, and have successfully defended the titles twice since then.

It was also announced that House of Black's Julia Hart will battle Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred Match next Wednesday night.