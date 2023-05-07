Progress Wrestling Announces Will Ospreay To Return Soon

Progress Wrestling announced on Sunday afternoon that Will Ospreay is returning to its promotion and the TNT Extreme Wrestling promotion. Ospreay will also be returning to the promotions with his former tag team partner Paul Robinson.

As a tag team, Ospreay and Robinson were known as the Swords of Essex. Their last match in Progress Wrestling was in March 2019, where they lost their Progress Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. It's interesting to note that Aussie Open is currently in Ospreay's stable, the United Empire.