MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone Announces He's Cleared To Wrestle

Earlier on Sunday, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone announced that he is cleared to wrestle and is accepting bookings.

"Cleared to wrestle. Accepting bookings for this upcoming weekend May 12-14. Dm for inquiries," tweeted Hammerstone.

Hammerstone had revealed via Twitter last month that he was dealing with a torn adductor muscle. The champion was accurate about his return date too as he had stated in the post that he was going to be back in the ring by "the weekend of May 12-14."

The injury happened on April 6 during the War Chamber match at MLW War Chamber. Two days later on April 8, Hammerstone had his last match since his injury, which was a squash match against Mr. Thomas at MLW Battle Riot V.

Hammerstone has been the MLW World Champion for almost 600 days after winning the title from Jacob Fatu back in October 2021 at MLW's Fightland show. His last title defense was on February 10, where he successfully defended the title against Danny Rivera in an MLW, AAA, and EMW event. His other title defenses have been against such names as Impact star Josh Alexander, AEW star Bandido, Richard Holliday, and Lance Anoa'i.

His next opponent will likely be Alex Kane after Kane won this year's Battle Riot match and earned his future shot at the title. Hammerstone, who is also a former MLW National Openweight Champion, has been with MLW since he made his debut in February 2019 at SuperFight, where he defeated Ariel Dominguez.