Victoria Crawford, FKA WWE's Alicia Fox, Tweeting About Knocking On Forbidden Door

It was noted last week that Alicia Fox – real name Victoria Crawford – was no longer with WWE. The 36-year-old has indicated on social media that her tenure with the Stamford-based promotion ended at some point this year. Moving forward, the former WWE Divas Champion has suggested that she could be about to knock on an unspecified forbidden door. Along with various images surrounded by plants and trees, Crawford wrote on Twitter last night, "17 years in BOOTs (5.5.06) #forbiddendoor UNLOCKED DOOR. But I'm bringing hell to the windows.... DONE WITH THE veils and drapes #brickbybrick v. #crow." She also posted an image on social media earlier that evening which featured the words "KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK," with a picture of herself surrounded by greenery seemingly reaching up at an emoji of a door with the word "Vix" written over it.

The second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is due to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 25, and some have already begun to speculate that Crawford could show up at that event. The former WWE 24/7 Champion even teased the idea after a fan replied to one of her posts, "VIX IS COMING AT THE FORBIDDEN DOOR 2??" Crawford responded with, "DOOOOOOR 2." Crawford is scheduled for a public appearance on May 21 at the Baltimore Celebfest 7.

Crawford began her pro wrestling career in 2006 after signing a developmental contract with WWE. She would make her main roster debut on "WWE SmackDown" in the summer of 2008 as a wedding planner for Vickie Guerrero and Edge before becoming a full-time in-ring performer. Her most recent appearance for WWE came last year when she entered the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.