World Heavyweight Title Tournament Reportedly Set For 'Significant' Time On WWE Raw

The World Heavyweight Championship tournament is currently scheduled to take up a 'significant' part of tonight's "WWE Raw" according to a report from Fightful Select.

Two triple-threat matches will be taking place on the show, with the winners of each meeting later on in the show. Whoever wins that encounter will book their place at Night Of Champions to face the "WWE SmackDown" representative to determine who will be the inaugural champion. As of Sunday, it was the plan for these matches to take up a good portion of the show, and the title itself will be at ringside.

Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are all part of the tournament for the red brand, but it is currently unknown how the triple threat encounters will be broken down between the six men.