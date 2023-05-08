WWE, AEW Reportedly Stacking This Week's Shows To Stop Losses From NHL & NBA Playoffs

Both major American wrestling promotions have loaded up the cards on their flagship television shows this week. WWE is holding the quarterfinals and semifinals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on "Raw" and "SmackDown," while AEW has the most loaded "Dynamite" in at least several weeks, featuring Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a steel cage match, Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia, Rey Fenix vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a no holds barred match, and the House of Black vs. Bandido and Best Friends. In a Sunday night daily news update at F4WOnline.com, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer reported why this week's shows are so dressed up: To mitigate viewers switching over to the NBA or NHL playoffs, particularly with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors series setting viewership records for this stage of the NBA playoffs.

According to a TNT press release republished by The Futon Critic last Wednesday, the first Lakers-Warriors game of the series the previous night averaged 7.4 million viewers, making it "the most watched Conference Semifinal Game 1 in the history of cable television." It was also the most-watched conference semifinal game on TNT period since 2012.