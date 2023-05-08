Brian Kendrick Reportedly Working For WWE Part-Time As A Producer

After little in the way of public developments for almost six months, Brian Kendrick and his curious status with WWE are back in the news. Back in November, Kendrick was reportedly brought in at Ronda Rousey's request to produce her Survivor Series match with Shotzi, as he was Rousey's original pro wrestling trainer, but it was made clear that he had not been hired back. On Monday, though, PWInsider Elite reported that he "is being brought in from time to time when needed to work in a Producer capacity." The was no elaboration given as to why he is needed at the times he's being brought in. It's not clear if this uncommon arrangement, with WWE using a freelance producer, has anything to do with not wanting to hire someone who was fired by AEW in February 2022 over videos of him spreading white supremacist and antisemitic conspiracy theories resurfacing.