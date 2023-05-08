Brock Lesnar Reportedly In Jacksonville For Tonight's WWE Raw

Plans have changed and "The Beast" has come to Jacksonville.

According to PWInsider Elite, Brock Lesnar is in town for tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" at the VyStars Veterans Memorial Arena, fresh off his loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE Backlash on Saturday. Lesnar was reportedly not originally scheduled for the program, but is now very much scheduled for the show. Tonight marks the beginning of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, which will see twelve superstars from both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" compete for the newly-revived belt. The newly-christened free agent Lesnar is not scheduled to take part in the tournament, but Rhodes is — he's reportedly taking on Finn Balor and The Miz in one of tonight's two tournament triple threat contests.

It is very possible that Lesnar will be looking for revenge, as the end of WWE Backlash saw Cody Rhodes take advantage of a double wristlock, shifting the leverage for a sneaky rollup pin on the former WWE Champion. The bloodied Lesnar was apoplectic at the result, which saw him end the Puerto Rican Premium Live Event fuming as Rhodes snuck away up the entry ramp. In the aftermath, fans immediately began speculating that Lesnar could show up on "Raw" to destroy Rhodes and take him out of the championship tournament, extending Rhodes' quest for world title gold and presumably setting up a rematch between the two at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's "WWE Raw" will be the first with the new rosters that were drafted over the course of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" at the beginning of the month. Multi-time world champion Lesnar was able to negotiate a free agent status, along with other free agents like Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent Omos.