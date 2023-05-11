Former Harvey Wippleman Credits 'Young Rock' With Reviving Downtown Bruno Moniker

For most wrestling fans, Harvey Wippleman is best remembered as, well, Harvey Wippleman, the long-time WWE manager in the 1990s and early 2000s, who managed stars like Sycho Sid, Kamala, and Giant Gonzalez, and even once won the WWE Women's Championship as Hervina. But in recent years, Wippleman has gotten a second life, after The Rock's NBC show, "Young Rock," featured a portrayal of Wippleman's old character, Downtown Bruno, who he wrestled as in Memphis during the 1980s.

In retrospect, the revival isn't all that surprising given the source, as Rock and Wippleman have a friendship that dates back to when the Hollywood star first broke into wrestling back in the 90s. Regardless of the reasons Downtown Bruno has had a resurrection, Wippleman sees the portrayal of the character on "Young Rock" as things cycling back around, as he revealed during an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.

"Yeah, it is a full circle," Whippleman said. "I've been in the business for 44 years now. And Downtown Bruno is how it began. Of course, I became Harvey, like you said. But since 'Young Rock' came along and featured a storyline, a major character in this 'Young Rock' NBC show about Dwayne's friendship with me as Downtown Bruno, it has revitalized the name.

"So everybody remembers Downtown Bruno now, and the ones that didn't remember Downtown Bruno, now they're being introduced to a brand new character that actually started 44 years ago. So it's kind of funny when you think about it."

